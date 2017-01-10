How to Avoid Computer Scams

Computer scams are on the rise. Cyber thieves are more sophisticated than ever and use shrewd tactics to gain access to your personal information and your money. Keith Duncan from Vinton Computer and Brambleton Computer sits down with Natalie to discuss how to protect yourself from becoming an unwitting victim.
MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.