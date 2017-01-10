Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa

By Austin Hasenmueller Published: Updated:
Stinger Breaking News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Richardson, there is a hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive. It started at 8:30 a.m.

It is reported that one suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as we receive it.

The University of Alabama just tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s