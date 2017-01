ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Four Roanoke City schools will open for a few hours today to serve bag lunches.

With many students on the free or reduced lunch programs, they may not have meals at home to eat.

So, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., enrolled students can go to Fallon Park, Highland Park, Hurt Park or Westside Elementary schools to pick up meals.

The schools are closed because of the recent snow and will not provide transportation.