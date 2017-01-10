Daytime Kitchen: Brunswick Stew

Executive Chef Ted Polfelt from 419 West joins Natalie and Brittany in the kitchen to make Virginia Brunswick Stew.

Virginia Brunswick Stew
· 1.5pounds boneless chicken breast or thighs (thighs are traditionally used)
· 1.5ounces fatback or bacon
· 4cups cups Chicken stock
· 1pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled medium dice
· 1yellow onion, small dice
· 1/2 – 1teaspoons cayenne pepper
· TT Salt and pepper
· 3/4 – 1tablespoons sugar
· 14ounces canned, crushed, no-salt-added tomatoes plus their juices
· 14ounces canned, drained butter beans (use fresh if in season)
· 14ounces canned, corn or fresh if in season
· 2tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
· Smoked paprika to taste
1. Place the chicken and fatback in a large stockpot or Dutch oven. Cover with the chicken stock and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for about 1 hour. Shred the chicken.
2. Next, add in the potatoes, onions, black pepper, cayenne pepper, salt and sugar. Increase the heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, until the potatoes are soft – roughly 30 minutes or so.
3. After, stir in the tomatoes, their juices and the butter beans. Cook for another 15-20 minutes and then stir in the corn and butter pieces. Let the stew cook on low, uncovered, for an hour longer so it becomes nice and thick.
4. Season to taste.

