Cousin of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton wants suspect shot

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The family and co-workers of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton are remembering her as a woman who loved her job and her community.

When asked what she wanted to happen to her cousin’s killer, Francine Thomas did not hold back. “I want y’all to shoot him. I want them to shoot him. I want them to take his life. I don’t think he deserves to live, because he didn’t consider that Debra wasn’t the typical cop,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Sgt. Clayton was approaching her one year anniversary with her husband.

Clayton’s co-workers remembered her as a hero. “She gave her life protecting the community that she loves. She will be deeply missed, Orlando police Chief John Mina said.

Clayton’s friends described her a passionate volunteer who did everything in her power to help children.

