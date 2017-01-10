Charge dismissed again granddaughter of Richard Welch in Lyon sisters case

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – A Bedford County Circuit Court judge dismissed an obstruction of justice charge against the granddaughter of a person of interest in Lyon sisters case.

 Investigators arrested Amy Ann Welch Johnson after she testified before a grand jury in August 2015. 

 She is the granddaughter of Richard “Dickie” Welch, who along with his nephew Lloyd Welch, Jr. were named persons of interest in the 1975 disappearance of Sheila and Katherine Lyon from a Maryland shopping plaza.  

 Lloyd Welch is currently awaiting trial in Bedford County for the girls’ murders.  A motion hearing in his case is set for January 24.

