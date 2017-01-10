Blacksburg looks to attract, support artists with new initiative

Bethany Teague By Published:
boosting-the-arts

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – The town of Blacksburg wants to be the go-to spot, not just for the technology community, but the creative community as well.

Leaders said a new initiative is a means toward communication, which they believe is the most important step in the process.

The program is called Coffee House Talks. It is a series of four gatherings with local artists and government leaders, business owners and Virginia Tech representatives to find out what the town can do to keep artists there and help them earn a good living.

Many artists at the first meeting said they need help marketing themselves and spreading the word about all the art opportunities that already exist in Blacksburg.

Organizers are considering this program an investment not only in the art community, but in the entire local economy.

“We talk about quality of life all the time, and this is truly quality of life,” said Blacksburg Partnership director Diane Akers. “When companies are recruiting employees, they look at the job, but they also look at what else you have. Arts and culture are really important in that.”

The first meeting happened in December. The next ones are scheduled for January 19, February 9 and February 23. All meetings are open and held at the Alexander Black House from 5:30-7 p.m.

 

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s