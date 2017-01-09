WSLS E-Recycling Drive

Many people choose to de-clutter their lives heading into a new year. WSLS wants to help you get rid of your old electronics. The 10 Cares Grand E-Recycling Drive is this Saturday January 14th from 7am to 3pm at Grand Home Furnishings at Valley View Mall.
