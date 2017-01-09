What’s News Today: January 9, 2017

Patrick McKee By Published: Updated:
whatsnews

(WSLS 10) – A Pulaski County man, accused of shooting someone and holding them hostage, will have his case reviewed by a judge after he ordered a mental evaluation. He is charged with abduction and malicious wounding after police say that he shot 47 year-old Robert Taylor and held him at gunpoint in June. They say he then released Taylor and locked himself in a house.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight to choose who will lead the board. A chair and vice-chair will be appointed.

Starting today, Kemper Street will be down to one lane this week in each direction. Crews will work on the pedestrian railing system on the bridge.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s