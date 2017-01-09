What’s News Today: January 9, 2017

(WSLS 10) – A Pulaski County man, accused of shooting someone and holding them hostage, will have his case reviewed by a judge after he ordered a mental evaluation. He is charged with abduction and malicious wounding after police say that he shot 47 year-old Robert Taylor and held him at gunpoint in June. They say he then released Taylor and locked himself in a house.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight to choose who will lead the board. A chair and vice-chair will be appointed.

Starting today, Kemper Street will be down to one lane this week in each direction. Crews will work on the pedestrian railing system on the bridge.