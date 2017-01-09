Roanoke City property values up overall for homes and commercial properties

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) –  Home values in Roanoke City are up. You should have received your reassessment notice in your mailbox late last week.

Overall single family homes are up an assessed value of 0.8 percent. This is the first time in the past five years we’ve seen those rates rise above zero.

Meanwhile apartments and multi-family homes are on the rise as well with more than a two and a quarter percent increase in assessed value.

if you have any questions or would like to appeal your real estate valuation you can go to the Office of Real Estate Valuation to make an appeal before February 1. The appeal forms are also available at the local libraries.

