Local developer caught with gun at airport

angela-hatcher-web By Published: Updated:
george-aznavorian

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg airport police arrested a well-known local developer after agents found a gun in his carry-on.

The TSA confiscated George Aznavorian’s pistol after finding it during a security screening December 30 at Lynchburg Regional Airport, but allowed him to board his flight.

Aznavorian was booked on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon in an airport at the Campbell County jail on January 5.

He’s due in court February 10.

Aznavorian bought the old Thomasville plant in Appomattox last year and developed Downtown Moneta and Bedford’s Harmony Town Center.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s