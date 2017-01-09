Local developer caught with gun at airport

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg airport police arrested a well-known local developer after agents found a gun in his carry-on.

The TSA confiscated George Aznavorian’s pistol after finding it during a security screening December 30 at Lynchburg Regional Airport, but allowed him to board his flight.

Aznavorian was booked on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon in an airport at the Campbell County jail on January 5.

He’s due in court February 10.

Aznavorian bought the old Thomasville plant in Appomattox last year and developed Downtown Moneta and Bedford’s Harmony Town Center.