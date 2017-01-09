Judge rules on what jury can hear in Lloyd Welch Jr. trial

BEDFORD (WSLS10)– A bedford judge rules that Virginia is bound by a Maryland immunity agreement in the Lloyd Welch Jr. and denies the defense motions to suppress the statements.

Welch is set to stand trial in Bedford County for the 1975 murders of Katherine and Sheila Lyon, two young sisters from Maryland.

As we’ve previously reported, Judge James Updike was asked to write an opinion on three issues before the trial.

The first issue pertains to an October 16, 2013, immunity letter between Welch and the Montgomery County, Maryland State’s Attorney. That office said it would not use Welch’s statements against him in criminal proceedings.The judge’s ruling means the prosecution will be bound to the letter– and cannot use the statements in question.

The second issue is that Welch wasn’t read his Miranda rights before he made statements on three dates last year. In one of those statements, Welch admitted to profiling and abducting the girls from a shopping center. In court records, he is quoted as saying “I just walked ’em out of the mall. Got ’em in the car, So I’m guilty of that.”

Lastly, there is also disagreement about how far into a fourth police interview Welch asked for an attorney.

The next hearing will be held on January 24.