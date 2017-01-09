Daytime Kitchen: P-3 Soup

It’s a soup with only three ingredients! Keith from RT Smith’s Deli shares his recipe for P-3 soup.
Here’s the recipe:
1 2lb bag of baby rooster potatoes
2oz of prosciutto, diced and crisped
2oz of a good Parmesan
1/2 gallon of chicken stock, veggie stock, or other light stock.
Boil potatoes whole for 30 mins in salted water. Drain off water.
Using a stick blender, or standard blender, incorporate potatoes into stock and return to stove. Bring back to a boil for 20 minutes.
Reduce to a simmer and begin adjusting your seasonings to your own taste. We recommend salt, white pepper, and some herbs.
Serve hot, garnish with generous prosciutto and parmesan.