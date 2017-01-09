Danville Public Works continuing to monitor, treat roads for ice as snow begins to melt

Colter-small-headshot By Published: Updated:
dville-snow-removal00000000

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Snow cleanup continued Monday in Southside where the snow totals were the highest in our viewing area.

In Danville, the public works department removed snow that had piled up as roads were plowed over the weekend.

The biggest concern though was ice.

Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said a crew will be out overnight looking for areas that need sand put down.

“Primaries are clean and dry and we’ve plowed and sanded all the residential,” Drazenovich explained. “In the morning, we have two trucks in each of the five zones and they’ll just drive through the zone and sand where they see that it re-froze.”

Danville Public Schools were closed Monday due to the ice and snow on the roads. Danville public schools will also be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s