Danville police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police are investigating a robbery which happened on Sunday night.

At about 9:55 p.m. on January 8, police responded to the Dollar General at 1500 Westover Drive.

An employee of the business reported that a black man wearing dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves and a bandana covering his face entered the business, showed a handgun, pointed it at the employee, demanded cash, then took money from the registers and left the Dollar General with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.