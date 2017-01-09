Danville police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

By Published:
Danville police

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police are investigating a robbery which happened on Sunday night.

At about 9:55 p.m. on January 8, police responded to the Dollar General at 1500 Westover Drive.

An employee of the business reported that a black man wearing dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves and a bandana covering his face entered the business, showed a handgun, pointed it at the employee, demanded cash, then took money from the registers and left the Dollar General with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s