Crews stop Roanoke County house fire

By Published:
fire

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire at about 3 p.m. on Monday in the 4500 block of Cresthill Drive.

When crews arrived, they reported smoke coming from a single-story brick house.

It took firefighters from the Cave Spring, Clearbrook, and Back Creek stations less than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Although the fire was contained to the basement, there is significant smoke damage throughout the home.

The family will not be able to stay in the home on Monday night, but does have family in the area who they can stay with.

Everyone evacuated the home safely.

No injuries reported.

As of 4 p.m., fire investigators were on scene.

