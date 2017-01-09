Big Brothers Big Sister looking for people to donate ‘their year’

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – As folks hang on to those New Year’s resolutions a local non-profit is asking people to donate their year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters came up with the idea hoping people will make the mentoring agency part of their New Year’s resolutions for 2017.

It doesn’t mean literally donating your year, rather it entails giving a couple hours each month to an “at risk” child.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and creative ways to find volunteers, but we do a lot of talking especially I feel like folks in my generation talk a lot about change and things we want to do in our community, but donating your time is something that can have a huge impact even after 2017 is over,” explained Natanis DeMascio, special events and recruitment coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served more than 410 children and are hoping to serve even more in 2017.