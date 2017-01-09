As snow cleanup continues, slick roads cause unexpected problems for drivers

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The first winter storm to hit Southwest Virginia has come and gone, but the aftermath remains on the roads. State and local crews continue to clean up the mess Mother Nature left behind.

Roanoke city officials said their the priority was major streets and Valley Metro bus routes before moving to neighborhood streets. By Monday, many of the main roads were cleared, but some icy streets caused some unexpected problems for drivers.

Nancy Blevins, who lives on Day Ave in Old Southwest Roanoke, said a driver hit her vehicle and another one before driving away. Blevins was asleep at the time it happened but said neighbors saw a dark-colored SUV driving away from the scene. Blevins believes speed and weather conditions may have been factors.

“I figured [they] fish-tailed and [the] nose hit my tail and that’s all she wrote,” said Blevins.

In Roanoke County, Gary Maisenzahl was attempting to dig out his snow-covered van while the roads in his neighborhood remained slick.

“It’s like ice, it’s all been ice,” he said.

By Monday afternoon, plow crews had started clearing secondary streets. Drivers across the Roanoke Valley hope the messy roads get cleared up soon.

Meanwhile, Blevins hopes police find whoever hit her vehicle. Police are investigating the hit-and-run. They say the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark colored SUV with side-damage. Any one with information is asked to call Crime Tips at 540-344-8500.

Going into Monday night, road crews say their main concern is re-freezeing. Virginia Department of Transportation officials said they put down abrasives in some areas and hope to see warmer temperatures stick around to help clear the snow and ice from the roads.