Accused Christiansburg murderer plans to represent himself in court

Bethany Teague By Published:
cyron-stokes-169

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Arrest warrants reveal the woman killed at Anderson Audiology on Friday was stabbed to death with what appeared to be a steak knife.

The man charged with that killing said in court on Monday that he will represent himself during his first-degree murder proceedings.

Cyron Stokes appeared in court after asking to waive his attorney rights.

He told the judge that he was tired of America and that lawyers don’t work.

He also asked if he was eligible for the death penalty.

Stokes is accused of killing Amy Shrader, of Narrows.

Court documents also reveal he punched another client in the face as he fled the scene.

Stokes was a client at Anderson Audiology and required an interpreter in court.

