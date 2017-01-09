77-year-old man found dead in Vinton home

Published:
police-lights-1

VINTON (WSLS 10) – Vinton police found a 77-year-old man dead in his home on Monday afternoon.

At 12:40 p.m., police officers and Vinton Fire and EMS were dispatched to an advanced life support call in the 1000 block of Hardy Road.

When they entered the home, they found the man dead in the first-floor living room of his home. The call originated as a result of a family friend going to the residence to check on him, according to police.

Police say the 77-year-old was last seen alive on Friday, January 6, when a family friend visited his home.  Although the home was not heated when rescue personnel arrived, the house did have electricity.

Preliminary findings indicate the deceased died of natural causes and/or exposure.

Police do not expect foul play in this death and Oakey’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

