Winter weather leads to disable vehicles, traffic crashes across Virginia

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Snow and ice continue to cause traffic problems in Virginia. Virginia State Police say responded to hundreds of crashes over the weekend. Officials say the sun has been an encouraging sign when it comes to Virginia’s roads thawing but many secondary and rural roads are still snow-covered, slick and impassable. Virginians are reminded to still be patient rather than risk getting stuck or involved in a crash.

According to information released by VSP, stuck/disabled vehicles have been the most common emergency call for Virginia Troopers since the snow fall began. From 12 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) through 12 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8), Virginia State Police have responded to 686 traffic crashes and aided 1,037 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 3,257 calls for service said officials.

Below is information from Virgina State Police:

For those who do have to travel today…please keep the following safety tips in mind:

· Drive for Conditions – slow your speed and don’t tailgate

· Always Buckle Up

· Give Yourself Extra Travel Time to Reach Your Destination

· Don’t Drive Distracted

· Check Road Conditions in Advance of Leaving Home – Call 511 or go to http://www.511virginia.org <http://www.511virginia.org>.

State Police have still only investigated one reported traffic fatality – in Greene County. Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles.

As of 1:15 p.m., Sunday, troopers are still on scene of 26 traffic crashes and 18 disabled vehicles statewide.

From 12:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 12:00 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8):

Division I-Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes= 226

Disabled vehicles=207

· The Caroline County Deputy Sheriff, whose vehicle was struck head-on by a DUI driver early Saturday morning, continues to recover from serious injuries sustained in the crash.

· The VSP Sergeant, whose patrol car was struck Saturday evening on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County in a multi-vehicle crash, has been treated and released from Chippenham Medical Center.

Division II-Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=49

Disabled Vehicles=55

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=81

Disabled Vehicles=76

· VSP responded to a traffic crash in Greene County around noon Saturday, in which an SUV struck a parked vehicle, ran off the road and overturned in a creek. The 40-year-old Madison County man died at the hospital.

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=55

Disabled Vehicles=73

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=141

Disabled Vehicles=434

· Stuck vehicles on the Eastern Shore have been keeping Virginia Troopers busy all Sunday morning. Since 4:30 a.m., Sunday, Troopers on the Eastern Shore have responded to 37 disabled vehicles. Due to the snow drifts 3 feet to 4 feet high, VSP Troopers have had to request assistance from the Virginia National Guard. PHOTO attached of VNG Specialist Lakin & Sergeant Thomas, of the 1710 Transportation Company mobilized out of the Onancock Armory, who spent Sunday morning helping transport Troopers to calls for service.

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=115

Disabled Vehicles=102

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=19

Disabled Vehicles=90