VDOT warns drivers of icy road conditions

By Published:
Icy roads throughout the Shenandoah Valley Monday morning (Image 1)

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Virginia Department of Transportation is monitoring icy road conditions throughout the weekend.

According to VDOT, crews are using 600 pieces of vehicle equipment to treat the roads, but some of those roads are freezing due to frigid temperatures.

Anything crews have plowed has the potential to refreeze.

“A lot of times we have to wait for mother nature to help us out, that’s why drivers need to be aware that they’re not going to see bare pavement on many roads until sometime early next week when temperatures get above freezing,” said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

This is especially the case on secondary roads and neighborhood streets, according to Bond.

VDOT says drivers should stay off the roads Saturday night.

