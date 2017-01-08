Pet pig rescued from Virginia house fire

ALDIE, Va. (AP) – Pebbles the pet pig was rescued after a house fire in Loudoun County.

Rescue crews responded to a blaze in the garage of a home on the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike in Aldie on Saturday morning. When the fire spread throughout the home additional crews from the surrounding area were called in for backup.

The four residents of the home made it out safely, and fire crews were able to rescue the family’s pet pig, Pebbles.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze and assessing the damage.