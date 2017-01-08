Pet pig rescued from Virginia house fire

By Published:
stinger-news-around-virginia

ALDIE, Va. (AP) – Pebbles the pet pig was rescued after a house fire in Loudoun County.

Rescue crews responded to a blaze in the garage of a home on the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike in Aldie on Saturday morning. When the fire spread throughout the home additional crews from the surrounding area were called in for backup.

The four residents of the home made it out safely, and fire crews were able to rescue the family’s pet pig, Pebbles.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze and assessing the damage.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s