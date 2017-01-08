New non-stop flights to LaGuardia added at ROA

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) -New non-stop flights to LaGuardia airport begin Monday departing from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional airport.

This is the second non-stop flight from American Airlines that is being offered.

The new addition is a morning departure which airport staff say will make it more convenient for traveling.

If the second additional flight is a success, Brad Boettcher Director of Marketing and Air Service Development says that it could open up even more opportunities in the future.

“We are very excited. It’s a nice opportunity for us to actually prove to American that with the right pricing, we do have the demand for travel here in the valley. From the American perspective to us, it tells us you use the service, and so we are going to give you even more,” Boettcher said.

Flights that depart during the morning hours will arrive in LaGuardia around noon.