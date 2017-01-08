New non-stop flights to LaGuardia added at ROA

Rachel Lucas By Published: Updated:
roanoke-airport

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) -New non-stop flights to LaGuardia airport begin Monday departing from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional airport.

This is the second non-stop flight from American Airlines that is being offered.

The new addition is a morning departure which airport staff  say will make it more convenient for traveling.

If the second additional flight is a success, Brad Boettcher Director of Marketing and Air Service Development says that it could open up even more opportunities in the future.

“We are very excited. It’s a nice opportunity for us to actually prove to American that with the right pricing, we do have the demand for travel here in the valley. From the American perspective to us, it tells us you use the service, and so we are going to give you even more,” Boettcher said.

Flights that depart during the morning hours will arrive in LaGuardia around noon.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s