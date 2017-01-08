Double homicide under investigation in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville Police are investigating a double homicide.

Officers found two unresponsive females in the 300 block of Wrenn Drive around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The women have been identified as Kelly Fears Wrenn, 49, and Ashley Lauren Joy Jones, 28.

Their bodies will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

A resident of that home, Amanda Lynn Willhite, 33 is missing.

Police said she was last seen driving a white colored Chrysler mini-van with a possible Virginia tag number of XNM-7171.

If you have information about Willhite’s whereabouts call Danville Crime Stoppers at (434)-693-0000 or the Danville Police Department at (434)-799-6508.