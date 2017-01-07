Virginia State Police responding to crashes across the commonwealth

By Published:
Credit: Virginia State Police
Credit: Virginia State Police

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police have spent the overnight hours responding to multiple calls across Virginia for disabled and crashed vehicles.

From midnight through 6 a.m. Saturday, state police have responded to 106 crashes statewide with 252 calls for service.

From 12:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 5:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7):

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes= 24 Disabled vehicles=8

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash involving a Caroline County Deputy Sheriff on Ladysmith Road. At 5 a.m. Saturday, a pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck the deputy’s marked vehicle. The deputy has been transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Crash remains under investigation.

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=1 Disabled Vehicles=5

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=2 Disabled Vehicles=5

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=15 Disabled Vehicles=11

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=38 Disabled Vehicles=12

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=26 Disabled Vehicles=11

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=0 Disabled Vehicles=6

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s