Virginia State Police responding to crashes across the commonwealth

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police have spent the overnight hours responding to multiple calls across Virginia for disabled and crashed vehicles.

From midnight through 6 a.m. Saturday, state police have responded to 106 crashes statewide with 252 calls for service.

From 12:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 5:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7):

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes= 24 Disabled vehicles=8

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash involving a Caroline County Deputy Sheriff on Ladysmith Road. At 5 a.m. Saturday, a pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck the deputy’s marked vehicle. The deputy has been transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Crash remains under investigation.

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=1 Disabled Vehicles=5

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=2 Disabled Vehicles=5

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=15 Disabled Vehicles=11

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=38 Disabled Vehicles=12

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=26 Disabled Vehicles=11

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=0 Disabled Vehicles=6