Virginia sheriff’s deputy injured in crash; driver charged

BOWLING GREEN, Va. (AP) – Police say a Virginia man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a car crash that seriously injured a sheriff’s deputy. Police say Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputy H.S. McGhee was driving early Saturday when his car was hit head on by a pickup truck crossed that center line.

Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as Neal B. Hambleton, 30 of Ruther Glen.

They say Hambleton has been charged with driving while intoxicated, maiming while driving under the influence and having a concealed weapon while intoxicated.

It was not immediately clear Saturday whether he has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office says McGhee suffered a fractured left femur, a fractured right lower leg, a fractured foot and soft tissue injuries. He is expected to undergo surgery.