VDOT: “Stay off the roads and let us do our work”

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – VDOT crews across southwest, central and southside Virginia continue to work to clear roads, and know it’s going to be a long night ahead. As of 11 am, VDOT reports snow continues to fall throughout the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and much of the commonwealth. VDOT crews working 12-hour shifts are pushing snow and applying salt, sand and other materials, as appropriate to address icy and snowy conditions but VDOT’s message remains the same: stay off the roads and let us do our work.

As long as conditions warrant, snowplow operators will work on primary routes (those numbered 1-599) and move to roads with less traffic volume afterward with the goal of having all state-maintained roadways passable with 48 hours after a storm has ended. Passable does not necessarily mean the road will be clear.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to be below freezing into early next week, it is likely that some snow/ice will remain on surfaces. Once temperatures do rise, motorists need to remain alert to the possibility of refreezing of any moisture remaining on surfaces.

Traffic alerts and traveler information are available at www.511Virginia.org, on VDOT’s 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Updates are available by following the Lynchburg District on Twitter at @VaDOTLynchburg. Additional information is also available on VDOT’s webpage at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Weather related road issues can be reported by calling 800-FOR-ROADS (800-367-7623) or by going to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.