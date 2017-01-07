Title IX investigation opened at Liberty University

Published:
Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) – The U.S. Office for Civil Rights has opened a Title IX investigation at Liberty University that the school says is related to an off-campus sex assault allegation against an employee.

Dorie Nolt, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education, said Friday the investigation was opened Nov. 28 “based on a complaint about issues related to sexual harassment and sexual violence.” She declined further comment.

Liberty said in a statement that the investigation is based on a 2015 accusation from a non-student who said a university employee sexually assaulted her. The school says the woman demanded that Liberty fire the employee.

The university says it investigated, found no grounds for termination and counseled the employee.

Liberty says it expects the complaint to be dismissed, but Nolt confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

 

