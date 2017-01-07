No. 12 Florida State rolls to 93-78 win over No. 21 Va. Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Terance Mann scored 22 points and Dwayne Bacon added 17 as No. 12 Florida State defeated No. 21 Virginia Tech 93-78 on Saturday.

It is the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference that the Seminoles have won their first three league games. FSU, which has won 11 straight, improved to 15-1, which matches it with the 1988-89 team for best start in school history thru 15 games.

Chris Clarke led the Hokies with 22 points while Zach LeDay and Ahmed Hill added 19 apiece.

Virginia Tech (12-3, 1-2 ACC) scored the first six points and led for the first 10 minutes before the Seminoles went on an 11-2 run. Bacon, who has scored in double figures in 25 straight games, had two layups and Mann capped the run with a 3-pointer to give them a 27-22 lead with 8:06 remaining.

The Seminoles led 48-37 at halftime and would be up by as many as 19 (74-55) with 8:12 remaining.

