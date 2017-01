ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Snow has been falling in the area for many hours now.

As of 6 a.m. here are snow totals for different parts of our area.

Danville – 6.5 inches

Kings Forest (Roanoke County) – 4 inches

Martinsville – 4 inches

Independence – 4 inches

Stuart – 6 inches

Ramble Ridge – 3 inches

Galax – 5 inches

Saxe – 3 inches

Red Oak – 6 inches

Roanoke – 3.5 inches

Lynchburg – 3.5 inches

Pilot – 4 inches

Riner – 4 inches

Huddleston – 5.8 inches