Fort Lauderdale (AP) -The man accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, could face the death penalty if convicted. Federal charges were filed today against 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Iraq war veteran.

Authorities did confirm that they seized a gun from Santiago when he visited an FBI office in Alaska in November and returned it the next month after he had a mental health evaluation.