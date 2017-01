PULASKI (WSLS 10) – State police are responding to two crashes on Interstate 81.

A Tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 167 in Botetourt County. Troopers are on the scene and contract wreckers are enroute. Traffic appears to be moving around the scene in one lane.

The other is on I-81 Shout at mile marker 105 in the left lane on the New River Bridge. Traffic is moving on the right lane.