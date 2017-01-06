What’s News Today: January 6, 2017

(WSLS 10) – A Danville man, found guilty on six charges, including first-degree murder, will be sentenced today. The jury recommended a 50 year sentence for Samuel Moore in the shooting death of 26 year-old Terquise Smith in the 600 block of Cardinal Place last month. Two other people were also shot, but survived.

A Bedford County judge could rule today on several motions in the Lloyd Welch, Jr. case. Prosecutors asked if they are bound to an immunity letter between Welch and the Montgomery County, Md. State’s Attorney. It was signed a year before Bedford County was involved in the case. The second issue is that Welch wasn’t read his Miranda rights before making statements last year. In one of those statements, he admitted to profiling and abducting the girls from a shopping center. The third issue is about a disagreement about how far into the fourth police interview Welch asked for an attorney. The judge will decide if any of those statements are admissible. The next hearing is scheduled for January 24th.

The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns for the 50th year this weekend. Enjoy all the action including bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and more. Tickets start at $18. The show begins Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. And at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The 6-11 will leave the Virginia Transportation Museum this morning for North Carolina. The steam locomotive will travel to Spencer for its annual Federal Railway inspection. It’s scheduled to leave sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.