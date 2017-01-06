Virginia man who died in Wisconsin plane crash identified

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – We are learning new details this afternoon about a small plane crash in Wisconsin that killed a Virginia man.

The Waukesha County medical examiner says 41-year-old Cory Papenfuss, from Dublin, died during that crash.

Police say Papenfuss, his wife and their six-month-old son were on-board.

She is in critical condition but the infant is okay.

Federal Aviation Administration records show that the plane is registered to Papenfuss.

Investigators say the plane crashed into a parked SUV and trailer as it took off from an airport outside of Milwaukee.