Storm Team 10 morning forecast

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Then our focus turns to Friday night into Saturday. This is a larger storm system that will impact many more folks in a much larger way.

The tracks of most computer models have shifted farther north and west today, so we have adjusted snowfall totals a bit. Here locally, we are looking at a coating-1″ across the Highlands, 1-3″ across the NRV, Roanoke Valley, and Lynchburg. We are thinking 3-6″ across Southside now. The jackpot totals still look like they will across central and eastern parts of North Carolina in eastern parts of the Commonwealth where 6-12″ of snow are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Halifax and Charlotte Cos. from Friday evening through Saturday morning. Again, most of the snow is out of here by lunchtime Saturday, with perhaps even partial clearing late in the day. Overnight lows Friday night will get down into the upper teens to near 20, while highs will only reach the upper 20s on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday both look dry under mostly sunny skies. It will remain cold though with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s on Sunday, reaching the lower 30s on Monday.

Clouds will thicken on Tuesday with highs around 40. There may be the chance for a few showers late Tuesday, with a better chance of rain on Wednesday. Because temperatures will fall to near freezing Wednesday night, if there is any moisture still around, we have to watch out for more wintry weather at that point…we’ll watch it for you.

Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. By Thursday we are dry with more sun.