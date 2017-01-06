Southside prepares for snow’s arrival

Rob-Manch-small-new By Published:
danville-snow-plows

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) –  As winter weather approaches Southside, people in Danville making preparations to stay warm and dig themselves out if necessary.

Dominion Hardware, in Danville, said that snow shovels and ice melt are big sellers, but sleds were the most popular, so maybe more people are looking forward to playing in the snow than fighting it.

Some people who will be fighting it; however, are the men and women at the city public works department.

They said one thing the public needs to keep in mind is that it’s a city requirement that all driveways and sidewalks be cleared by property owners within 24 hours after the storm passes.

Dominion Hardware said it still has shovels in stock.

“We’re always prepared. I do these orders in September and October and we stock our warehouse and I’m usually always prepared for the winter weather,” said Shae Hughes, the manager at Dominion Hardware.

Other items to keep in mind if you have to drive on Saturday are ice scrapers for the car as the temperatures will be below freezing.

Another thing public works has said to keep in mind is that all cars parked along the road should be moved because when plows come through, there’s nowhere for that excess snow to go but on the side of the road.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s