Snow expected for entire region this weekend

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – While it’s snowing in many areas right now, the heavier snow is expected to begin Friday night.

The heavier snow will begin between 7-10 p.m. across Southside and the NRV, while Roanoke and Lynchburg will be seeing their heavier snow arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Looking to Saturday, most of the snow is out of the NRV and Roanoke between 8-11 a.m., while it may take until the early-to-mid afternoon in eastern areas. Later on Saturday, we could even see some sunshine! But it will be highs in only the middle 20s. Overnight lows Saturday night will be frigid, getting down to near 12. Because we will be so cold over the weekend, there may not be a whole lot of melting of whatever snow falls.