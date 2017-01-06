Snow expected for entire region this weekend

By Published: Updated:
15800542_10155061859422176_7992738985198233079_o

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – While it’s snowing in many areas right now, the heavier snow is expected to begin Friday night.

The heavier snow will begin between 7-10 p.m. across Southside and the NRV, while Roanoke and Lynchburg will be seeing their heavier snow arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Looking to Saturday, most of the snow is out of the NRV and Roanoke between 8-11 a.m., while it may take until the early-to-mid afternoon in eastern areas.  Later on Saturday, we could even see some sunshine!  But it will be highs in only the middle 20s.  Overnight lows Saturday night will be frigid, getting down to near 12. Because we will be so cold over the weekend, there may not be a whole lot of melting of whatever snow falls.

 

 

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s