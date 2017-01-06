Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo kicks off

patricia-headshot-temp1 By Published:
salem-rodeo

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Civic Center has transformed its arena for the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo which kicks off on Friday night.

Due to the recent wet weather, workers say they’ve been bringing in extra sand to help dry out the dirt for the annual championship.

Contestants from across the country are coming in to compete in the sanctioned rodeo.

Visitors can expect to see bull riding, barrel racing, as well as some new performances.

The rodeo begins Friday and will continue through Sunday.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s