Ronald McDonald House named January 3 Degree Guarantee charity

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – As we start a new year, WSLS 10 starts a new list of 3 Degree Guarantee charities.

First up in 2017, the Ronald McDonald house in Roanoke.

Although it’s right next to Carilion Clinic, the non-profit is making a difference beyond the Star City.

For about 700 families a year, it’s home for some time while a loved one is cared for at the hospital down the street.

Volunteers take pride in helping those families in their time of need.

“Research has shown that Ronald McDonald Houses, it bolsters the families psychological wellbeing, so they’re getting a better night’s sleep, so that they have better-coping mechanisms, able to engage in their child’s wellbeing,” explained Anna Semonco, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Virginia.

Semonco added, the money raised through the 3 Degree Guarantee will go into the general fund.

It costs about $1,600 a day to run the home.