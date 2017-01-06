Radford police looking for two suspects connected to credit card fraud

By Published:
2-suspects-food-lion

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – The Radford City Police Department is looking for two credit card fraud suspects.

The fraud incidents took place in November and December 2016 at the Radford Food Lion. Police say the fraud is what is known as being “skimmed” or “skimming.”

Police say skimming happens when a card reader is used and although the victim retains possession of their card, a new card is created which is linked to their bank account.

These suspects then are using the victims’ accounts to purchase gift cards and will be in possession of several new created cards.

Similar incidents of “skimming” have been reported in surrounding areas according to police.

Anyone with information in the case should contact authorities at 540-267-3196.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s