Radford police looking for two suspects connected to credit card fraud

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – The Radford City Police Department is looking for two credit card fraud suspects.

The fraud incidents took place in November and December 2016 at the Radford Food Lion. Police say the fraud is what is known as being “skimmed” or “skimming.”

Police say skimming happens when a card reader is used and although the victim retains possession of their card, a new card is created which is linked to their bank account.

These suspects then are using the victims’ accounts to purchase gift cards and will be in possession of several new created cards.

Similar incidents of “skimming” have been reported in surrounding areas according to police.

Anyone with information in the case should contact authorities at 540-267-3196.