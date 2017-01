LYNCHBRUG (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg police have arrested the man they believe robbed a convenience store on Thursday night.

Demondre Sales, 19, of Lynchburg, is charged with one count of robbery in connection with the alleged armed robbery at the T-Market #2 on Park Avenue on January 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Police say Sales robbed the convenience store at gunpoint, received an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran away.

Sales was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.