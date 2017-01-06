McAuliffe signs executive order banning companies’ discrimination against LGBT

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – Virginia will no longer do business with companies that discriminate against LGBT people.

Governor Terry McAuliffe signed an executive order saying Virginia will not do business with groups who discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

He says this order comes after hearing incidents of discrimination by businesses and others.

“I also believe that that should apply to the employees of any contractor doing business here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said McAuliffe. “We are using our taxpayer money to pay companies who do business in the commonwealth – they should be held to the same standard – nondiscrimination against anyone on sexual orientation.”

The governor says he also supports legislation that will repeal the same-sex marriage ban from Virginia’s constitution.