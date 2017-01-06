Flying this weekend? Make sure your flight is still taking off first

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – As we are all keeping an eye to sky for the first significant snowfall of the season, so are workers at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The storm has already caused some cancellations.

Although snow may be a four-letter word at the airport, they say this snowstorm is certainly nothing they can’t handle.

Crews train six months out of the year on how to prepare for snow and ice.

They have to focus on not only the airside, keeping runways and airfields clear, but also on the landside of it as well with sidewalks to keep it safe for the public.

If you’re flying this weekend the impact on the Roanoke side of things won’t see a lot of delays, it really depends on where you’re flying too, so you’ll need to contact your airline to see if early flight changes have been made.

“This one is kind of a little different because we are on the northern edge of the storm and where it’s going to come through. So where we are going to feel the impact is Charlotte’s going to get drilled and so is Atlanta. And those being our two biggest hubs as far as where we have service to as far as frequency and seats. That’s where it’s going to be a little challenging,” explained Brad Boettcher, the director of marketing and air services development for the airport.

The airlines are offering waivers; however, if you want to change those travel times ahead of your departure. You’ll need to contact your airline to make those changes.