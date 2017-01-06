Driver charged after fatal crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT, Va. – Virginia State Police have charged a man in connection to a fatal crash that happened on December 30.

The crash occurred at 11:41 a.m. on Route 460 at its intersection with Route 658 in Botetourt County, when a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling west on Route 460, disregarded a red traffic signal and struck a 1994 Lincoln Zephyr which was making a left turn onto Route 658, according to police.

Police say Patrick M. Fay, 42, of Greenville, N.C., was driving the PT Cruiser. Fay was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

Rebecca G. Fay, 38, also of Greenville, N.C., was a passenger in the vehicle. She was wearing her seatbelt and died as a result of injuries received in the crash. Two juveniles in the vehicle, one boy and one girl, were transported for their injuries.

Marijo S. Kellam, 30, of Roanoke, was driving the Zephyr. She was wearing her seatbelt and was also transported for injuries received in the crash.

Patrick Fay was charged with reckless driving and the crash remains under investigation.