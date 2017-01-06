Daytime Entertainment: Vet Surprise, 100 Year Old Skydiver, and a New Organ

Natalie and Brittany share a heart-warming video of a vet surprising her daughters, talk about a 100-year-old skydiver, discuss a new found organ in the human body, and show the preview to A Monster Calls.
