Daytime Dish: Championship Rodeo, Harvester Contest, Mom Escapes and More

Brittany Flowers small By Published:
404af981a4b249149ed6cd66525c17da

Natalie and Brittany give away more tickets to the championship rodeo. They also share a contest going on right now with the Harvester, and discuss how they escape from their children. (They love their children very much, but sometimes parents need a little break.)

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s