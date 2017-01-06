Christiansburg Police investigating homicide

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Officers are looking for a person of interest after one woman died and another was hurt.

Police received a call at 11:10 a.m. on Friday. in reference to a female who had been injured in the 100 block of Oak Tree Boulevard.

The suspect, described as a black man, had left the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries. Police say another woman was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Christiansburg Police identified a person of interest and are actively searching for the suspect.