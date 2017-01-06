Area crews make preparations for snow

snOW

SALEM (WSLS 10) – VDOT crews have been out since Thursday afternoon spraying down that mixture to pre-treat the roads.

All of that work ahead of time, and putting down more brine today– will make their jobs easier once the snow starts to fall.

Snow removal crews have actually been working since the summer to prepare for this year’s winter weather. Salem and Roanoke City spent months making repairs and doing maintenance to make sure everything works how it should.

The city says it also stockpiled its salt, with 4,500 tons of salt on reserve to last throughout the winter.

Meanwhile, VDOT is updating its plow trucks in Lynchburg, using LED headlights instead of the typical halogen lights, to help drivers see better in the snowy overnight conditions.

VDOT says once the snow falls they’ll start plowing major roads first, like Interstates 81 and 581. Then they’ll move to secondary roads, like those near hospitals, before plowing neighborhood and side streets.

Snow removal crews all across Southwest Virginia say they’re ready for whatever tonight’s snowstorm brings with drivers working around the clock to clear the roads.

