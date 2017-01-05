Virginia man dies in Wisconsin plane crash

BROOKFIELD, WIS. (WSLS 10) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane crash in Wisconsin that killed a 41-year-old man from Virginia.

The plane, which was destroyed in the crash, was registered to Cory Papenfuss, of Dublin, Va., according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The man’s wife and 6-month-old son were also on board.

Police say the woman is in critical condition, while the infant, who was in a child seat, appears to be unharmed.

The plane crashed into an SUV and trailer during takeoff at an airport in Brookfield, Wis., which is about 10 miles outside of Milwaukee.

No one was in the SUV and investigators have not confirmed the names of the victims.